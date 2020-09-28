Armed Indonesian police break up Papuan protest at university

Heavily armed Indonesian security forces move in to break up student protest at , Jayapura. Video: TV WestPapua

By RNZ Pacific

Indonesian police have forcibly dispersed hundreds of West Papuan university students holding a demonstration in the provincial capital of Jayapura.

The students were peacefully protesting against the extension of special autonomy status in the Indonesian-ruled provinces of Papua and West Papua.

The demonstration at the Cenderawasih University, Jayapura, was broken up by dozens of armed police, as shots were heard being fired.

This was the latest in a series of demonstrations against special autonomy around cities in Papua and elsewhere in Indonesia.

Reports from the region last week said hundreds of demonstrators were arrested at different locations across Nabire regency.

A spokesperson for Indonesia’s government said that in order to curb the spread of covid-19 strict health protocols were being applied across the country.

This included restrictions on gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.

This article is republished by the Pacific Media Centre under a partnership agreement with RNZ.