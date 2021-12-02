West Papuans mark 60 years fighting for self-determination

From RNZ Pacific Waves
Pro-independence advocates say the human rights situation in West Papua continues to worsen because of “deliberate ignorance” by Pacific neighbours and the international community.
A collation of Pacific NGOs organised solidarity flag raising events across the region on Wednesday — December 1 — to commemorate 60 years since the banned Morning Star flag was raised in West Papua.
