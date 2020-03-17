Highlands tribal fighting in PNG – Scott Waide backgrounds the conflict

Scott Waide’s EMTV News report.

Pacific Media Watch

Three children were among ten people killed in a brutal attack in Porgera in Papua New Guinea’s Highlands last week.

This report by EMTV’s deputy news editor Scott Waide provides context and an insight into tribal fighting.

Twenty three people have been killed in tribal fighting so far during March alone.

The men women and children were killed at Suyan village near the Porgera township, the same village where police constable Timot Kavanmur was killed in January.

Initially, nine people had been confirmed dead. However, one of two victims wounded in the attack died in hospital late Wednesday afternoon bringing the total number of dead to ten.