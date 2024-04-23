Fiji journalism – starting with the people and ending with the people

NEWSMAKERS: By Vijay Narayan, news director of FijiVillage

Blessed to be part of the University of Fiji (UniFiji) faculty to continue to teach and mentor those who want to join our noble profession, and to stand for truth and justice for the people of the country.

I was privileged to lecture a few units a week for some time and also wrote the Broadcast Journalism module for the Fiji National University when the Media and Journalism Programme started back in 2005.

Excited to do more to build our media industry for now and for many years to come. As I enter the 27th year with Communications Fiji Limited, I look forward to many great things happening in our business which is always evolving based on audience, content and technology.

It starts with the people and ends with the people.

Republished from FijiVillage Facebook.



New FijiVillage promo video.