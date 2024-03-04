UPNG’s student body rejects rape allegations over campus video

By Bramo Tingkeo in Port Moresby

A disturbing video has surfaced of a female, alleged to be a rape victim, attempting to jump out of the Kuri Dom Lecture Building at the University of Papua New Guinea.

UPNG Students Representative Council (SRC) president Joel Rimbu has dispelled this allegation, saying that the female was not a student — she was an outsider visiting her boyfriend, who is alleged to be a staff member.

An argument broke out during their rendezvous where the frustrated female attempted to jump out of the building, while students filmed.

Rimbu said he was at the location assessing the situation with Uniforce Security of UPNG.

“She was later dropped of at the nearest bus stop to go home,” he said.

“She refused to take the matter to the police.”

Speaking about the safety of female students on campus, the SRC female vice-president, Ni Yumei Paul, immediately raised the incident with the Campus Risk Group (UniForce) and they were assured that the group would investigate and report back next week.