Seven foreigners in Fiji suspected alcohol poisoning case now in Lautoka hospital

By Anish Chand in Lautoka

Fiji’s Ministry of Health has confirmed all seven foreigners who had consumed a cocktail at the Warwick Resort on the Coral Coast and became sick have now been transferred to Lautoka hospital.

The ministry said out of the seven, four were Australians, one American, and two other nationalities who are residing in Fiji.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services said in a statement this afternoon, the seven had been taken to the Sigatoka Hospital last night with nausea, vomiting and neurological symptoms after consuming a cocktail drink prepared at a bar at the resort.

The affected patients’ age ranges from 18 to 56 years, and two patients had been transferred to Lautoka Hospital due to the severity of their condition, said the ministry.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a travel advisory this afternoon for Australians to be alert to the “potential risks around drink spiking and methanol poisoning through consuming alcoholic drinks”.

Police and health inspectors were reported to be investigating.

