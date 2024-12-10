Syria crisis: Fijian peacekeepers ‘secure and accounted for’ amid tensions

RNZ Pacific

Fijian peacekeepers in the Middle East “are secure and accounted for,” the country’s Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua confirmed today.

Tikoduadua said Fiji had troops deployed in the Golan Heights under the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) and the UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNSTO).

He said they remained safe amid the recent developments in Syria and the surrounding region.

The minister said he had been briefed on the situation by the commander of the Joint Task Force Command and the country’s representatives in the Golan Heights.

He said robust contingency plans were in place to safeguard troops should the security situation change.

The security situation remained calm but tense, and there was no immediate threat to Fijian peacekeepers.

“I wish to commend the bravery and professionalism of our troops serving in these challenging conditions,” he said.

“Their dedication demonstrates Fiji’s long-standing commitment to international peacekeeping and security.”

He further assured the families of Fijian peacekeepers that the government was committed to the safety and wellbeing of its personnel.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.