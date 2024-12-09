‘Teary-eyed’ Tongan PM resigns ahead of no-confidence vote

RNZ Pacific

Tongan Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni has resigned, the Tongan Parliament Office has confirmed.

Hu’akavameiliku resigned in Parliament today, ahead of the no confidence motion.

“At the opening of today’s [Monday] session a teary-eyed Prime Minister asked the Lord Speaker if he could say a few words, before the Motion was tabled. He was permitted to address the House,” Matangi Tonga reports.

“I’ll be resigning immediately according to the Constitution,” he was quoted as saying.

The Prime Minister defeated a previous vote of no confidence in September last year.

According to Matangi Tonga, the motion for the no confidence vote had not been tabled and there was no debate on it.

Parliament has been adjourned for lunch and will resume at 2pm, local time.

Hu’akavameiliku will hold a news conference at lunchtime.

