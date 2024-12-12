Fiji government accused over human rights violations, free speech curb

An "Our freedom of expression/assembly is being gagged and violated by our government to support genocide" - history will not forgive or forget" placard at the World Human Rights Day march in Suva, Fiji, on Tuesday . . . a reference to the curbs on prrotest and discussion over Israel's atrocities in Gaza. Image: Instagram/Fiji Women's Crisis Centre

By Apenisa Waqairadovu in Suva

Fiji’s coalition government has come under scrutiny over allegations of human rights violations.

Speaking at the commemoration of International Human Rights Day in Suva on Tuesday, the chair of the Coalition of NGOs, Shamima Ali, claimed that — like the previous FijiFirst administration — the coalition government has demonstrated a “lack of commitment to human rights”.

Addressing more than 400 activists at the event, the Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya acknowledged the concerns raised by civil society organisations, assuring them that Sitiveni Rabuka’s government was committed to listening and addressing these issues.


Ali criticises Fiji government over human rights         Video: FBC News

The "Human rights for all" theme
The “Human rights for all” theme at Fiji’s World Human Rights Day march in downtown Suva. Image: FBC News

Shamima Ali claimed that freedom of expression was still being suppressed and the coalition had failed to address this.

“We are also concerned that there continue to be government restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly through the arbitrary application of the Public Order Amendment Act, which should have been changed by now — two years into the new government that we all looked forward to,” she said.

A "Girls wanna have fundamental human rights"
A “Girls wanna have fundamental human rights” placard at the World Human Rights Day march in Suva. Image: FBC News

Ali alleged that serious decisions in government were made unfairly, and women in leadership continued to be “undermined”.

“Nepotism and cronyism remain rife with each successive government, with party supporters being given positions with no regard for merit, diversity, and representation,” she said.

“Misogyny against certain women leaders is rampant, with wild sexism and online bullying.”

An "Our rights, our future now" placard at Fiji's Human Rights Day rally.
An “Our rights, our future now” placard at Fiji’s Human Rights Day rally. Image: FBC News

Responding, Minister Tabuya acknowledged the concerns raised and called for dialogue to bring about the change needed.

“I can sit here and be told everything that we are doing wrong in government,” Tabuya said.

“I can take it, but I cannot assure that others in government will take it the same way as well. So I encourage you, with the kind of partnerships, to begin with dialogue and to build together because government cannot do it alone.”

A "Stop fossil fuel production, consumption and distribution" placard at Fiji's World Human Rights Day march
A “Stop fossil fuel production, consumption and distribution” placard at Fiji’s World Human Rights Day march . . . climate crisis is a major human rights issue in the Pacific. Image: FBC News

The minister stressed that to address the many human rights violation concerns that had been raised, the government needed support from civil society organisations, traditional leaders, faith-based leaders, and a cross-sector approach to face these issues.

Republished from FBC News with permission.

