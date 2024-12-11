Violence against children in Fiji costs nation $460m, says Unicef study

By Repeka Nasiko in Suva

Violence against children in Fiji is estimated to have cost the country F$460 million, or more than 4 percent of Fiji’s GDP a year, says new research highlighted on International Human Rights Day.

This research was carried out jointly by UNICEF and Fiji’s Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection.

The study, Economic Costs of Violence Against Children in Fiji, has revealed that 81 percent of children aged between one and 14 years experience some form of violent discipline, 65 percent experience psychological aggression while 68 percent experience some form of physical punishment in their lifetime.

Endorsed by Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya, the research explained how children in Fiji continued to experience abuse, neglect, exploitation and violence on a daily basis.

“This not only affects their physical and mental health but also leads to challenges in education, social services and their overall quality of life,” the study found.

“The long-term impacts are well documented. Children who suffer abuse are more likely to become violent adults, perpetuating a cycle that negatively impacts the economic wellbeing of families for generations.

“Through this study, the total economic cost of violence against children in Fiji is estimated at $459.82 million, equivalent to 4.23 percent of GDP annually.

“These costs include $19.33 million in direct medical costs, $14.96 million in direct non-medical costs, $140.41 million in indirect tangible costs and $285.12 million in indirect intangible costs.”

The study showed that while significant, this large economic burden could be averted through targeted investments in interventions that prevent and respond to violence against children.

In Parliament last week, Minister Tabuya had said the report provided a basis for their 2022 to 2027 Action Plan.

“It provides a comprehensive analysis of the importance of investing in child protection, the socioeconomic costs of under-investment and an evaluation of government spending on preventing and responding to violence against children.”

Republished from The Fiji Times with permission.