The Bradbury Group features Palestinian journalist Dr Yousef Aljamal, Middle East report and political panel

Asia Pacific Report

In the new weekly political podcast, The Bradbury Group, last night presenter Martyn Bradbury talked with visiting Palestinian journalist Dr Yousef Aljamal.

They assess the current situation in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and what New Zealand should be doing.

As Bradbury, publisher of The Daily Blog, notes, “Fourth Estate public broadcasting is dying — The Bradbury Group will fight back.”



Gaza crisis and Iran tensions. Video: The Bradbury Group/Radio Waatea

Also in last night’s programme was featured a View From A Far Podcast Special Middle East Report with former intelligence analyst Dr Paul Buchanan and international affairs commentator Selwyn Manning on what will happen next in Iran.

Political Panel:

Māori Party president John Tamihere,

NZ Herald columnist Simon Wilson

NZCTU economist Craig Renney

Topics:

– The Legacy of Tarsh Kemp

– New coward punch and first responder assault laws — virtue signalling or meaningful policy?

– Cost of living crisis and the failing economy