‘We always stay hopeful’, says Umaga on Moana Pasifika’s future

By Iliesa Tora, RNZ Pacific senior sports journalist

Moana Pasifika’s head coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga says they are still hopeful the team continue on in Super Rugby Pacific in 2027.

Speaking at the post-match press conference following Saturday’s clash against the Reds in North Harbour, Fa’alogo said there had been discussions last week between the Moana Pasifika management and team.

“Even this week there was a meeting around what the future looks like. There’s some certainty but not a lot.

“We always stay hopeful. Who would have thought I would get a job after this but I got one. I had actually given up hope on that.

“So, if it can happen to me it can happen to anyone.”

RNZ Pacific has been told that there are at least two organisations which had shown interest in securing the licence from Pasifika Medical Association (PMA), after it announced last month the club would be disbanded.

One of the bidders is Kanaloa Consortium, which are based in Hawai’i and Auckland.

Pasifika consortium

The consortium is backed by a number of Pasifika heritage former All Black players that includes Joe Rokocoko, Ben Atiga, John Afoa, Anthony Tuitavake and Jerome Kaino.

Kanaloa’s CEO Tracy Atiga confirmed last week they haD sent in their proposal, as per requirements of New Zealand Rugby, and were awaiting an update.

New Zealand Rugby has remained tight-lipped on who the bidders are but said they had opened the process to all bidders.

RNZ Pacific has requested NZ Rugby for an update on what the process now includes and when an announcement would be expected on Moana Pasifika’s future.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.