‘It’s worse for Palestinians,’ says Australian flotilla activist about Israeli torture

Michael West Media
Australian activist Zack Schofield says he was illegally detained by the Israeli military after the Global Sumud Flotilla was intercepted in international waters on Monday.
Now released, Schofield alleges activists were subjected to violence, tasers, beatings and deprivation while in Israeli custody.
The claims were made in an interview with Anadolu Ajansi following his release.
- WATCH: Original video with Zack Schofield from @anadoluagency
- Original IV with Patrick Kaiser
- Gaza flotilla activists allege abuse, sexual assault in Israeli detention
- Shameen Suleman: Outrage over the flotilla activists but where were they for Palestinians?
- Israel’s $700m Hasbara fiasco – how Ben-Gvir’s flotilla abuse video stirred backlash
- Other Gaza flotilla reports
“The torture is nothing compared with what happens to Palestinians in the occupied territories every single day,” he said.
“This is why we went. It is because Israel behaves worse towards Palestinians in every way imaginable.
“It rapes them systematically in their prisons. It shoots them at aid sites. It bombs them in their homes.
“And Palestinians have been at the forefront of a global war against humanity for generations. That’s why we went, and I’d do it all again.”
Global condemnation
The interception of the flotilla has sparked international condemnation and renewed scrutiny over Israel’s blockade operations and the treatment of activists attempting to reach Gaza by sea.
Schofield previously spoke to Michael West Media after an earlier detention by Israeli forces. This is now the second time he says he has been abducted while participating in flotilla actions.
Gemma O’Toole was aboard the Freedom Flotilla when it was intercepted by Israeli forces.
Her father, Patrick Kaiser, says the family went more than 64 hours without hearing from her, while the main footage they had seen showed detained activists zip-tied, placed in stress positions and taunted by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
As Australia summons the Israeli ambassador and condemns Ben-Gvir’s behaviour, Gemma’s family is calling for stronger action, sanctions, and a serious reckoning with Australia’s selective approach to international law and human rights.
New Zealanders return
Pacific Media Watch reports: In Auckland, New Zealand, a Sumud Aotearoa statement said that two of the three New Zealanders on the flotilla would return tomorrow after being illegally abducted in international waters by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), and after being physically and emotionally abused for trying to bring aid to starving people in Gaza during the genocide that the Israeli regime is perpetuating.
Hāhona Ormsby and Mousa Taher are set to arrive at Auckland airport at 1:20pm Sunday and friends, family, and well-wishers have been invited to welcome them home.
“We are delighted to see our whānau return, but we have not forgotten the atrocities of the IOF. IOF guards raped, sexually abused, beat, and tortured the participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla for days, our New Zealanders among them,” said the statement.
“We are ashamed of the way the international community has responded to Israel’s repeated violations of international law, including the New Zealand government.
“The injuries on the flotilla participants have given us a small glimpse of the kind of torture that innocent Palestinians face every day at the hands of the IOF.
“Mousa Taher bears the mark of their violence across his thigh, and all three New Zealanders have marks across their bodies.
Global Sumud Aotearoa said the world could not remain complacent and silent.
“New Zealand cannot stay complicit. We demand sanctions on Israel now. We demand the release of the 9000 detained Palestinians.”
The Global Sumod Flotilla activists arriving had visible marks all over their bodies and were severly injured.
They described Israel as a place of TERROR.
This is what Israel did to your fellow citizens., Americans included.
This is the IMPUNITY the world gave ISRAEL. pic.twitter.com/Go0OioUPGK
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) May 21, 2026