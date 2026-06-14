Doctor Israel banned after 40 years in Gaza’s hospitals speaks out

INTERVIEW: Dr Myriam François talks to Dr Mads Gilbert on The Tea

Eight months on from the so-called “ceasefire” in Gaza, the headlines may have moved on — but Israel’s assault has not.

The siege remains. The starvation continues. The displacement continues. The destruction continues.

“The Palestinian people, with their heroism and sacrifice, are fighting a struggle for all of us against a new wave of brutal colonialism.”

This week on The Tea, we speak to Dr Mads Gilbert, the award-winning Norwegian doctor and long-standing advocate for Palestinian liberation.

Having worked in Gaza for decades, Dr Gilbert offers a devastating account of what he describes as a deliberate campaign of deprivation — one designed to destroy the very foundations of life.

Water and food supplies have been strangled. Hospitals have been besieged and bombed. Doctors have been detained and killed. Every university in Gaza has been attacked.

Schools, ambulances, and civilian infrastructure have all come under fire. This is not collateral damage. It’s a deliberate process of deprivation — one that has systematically targeted the very foundations of life.

Also in the show:

A remarkable story of survival: the world record in resuscitation from hypothermia;

The Oslo Accords: corruption allegations and links to Jeffrey Epstein;

The mystery of the missing Oslo documents;

The so-called ceasefire? It’s a re-occupation line;

UNRWA and the blockade preventing aid from reaching Gaza;

Israel’s impunity and the failure of Western governments to act;

The systematic targeting of hospitals, doctors and medical infrastructure;

Horror and abuse inside Israeli prisons;

Israel and the “weaponisation” of solidarity; and

Palestinian resistance and the right to resist occupation

“The Palestinian people, with their heroism and sacrifice, are fighting a struggle for all of us against a new wave of brutal colonialism,” says Dr Gilbert.

He argues that: “if we are to take our responsibility seriously, we have to stand with them.”



Inside Israel’s war on Gaza Video: The Tea