Stuff stuns with ‘bold’ call on new Post editor

Change is a constant in the tough world of digital-age news media these days and many old ways have fallen by the wayside.

But the appointment of , someone outside journalism — and also one of this country’s bluntest critics of it — to edit a major media outlet, The Post, is a first for New Zealand.

Likewise, handing the editorial reins to a former professional lobbyist.

The New Zealand Herald’s Media Insider reported the same response from two unnamed separate unnamed sources: “What the f***?”

The response may have been similar at The Herald, for whom Hooton currently writes a weekly column.

The Post says Hooton will give up his strategic consulting but his past work at his Exceltium company — on behalf of clients mostly unknown to the public — will inevitably raise suspicions of conflict of interest.

So will his past ties to the political right.

The Post today notes: “Hooton’s CV includes being a Young Nat, a press secretary in the Bolger Government, a strategist for National during the Don Brash years … an adviser for ACT, a strategic consultant for iwi, banks, most corporate sectors, government departments, and the ultra rich — and a short-lived stint as [Auckland mayor] Wayne Brown’s adviser.”

Prominent pundit

Hooton was also prominent pundit in various media, including RNZ — until he withdrew from commentary after controversially backing a doomed National Party leadership bid in 2018 without declaring his own involvement in it.

That too will cause some to question whether his loyalties and editorial judgment could compromise The Post’s coverage.

At the time, Hooton told RNZ Mediawatch he was “possibly one of the few political commentators” who clearly and proactively disclosed conflicts to editors.

“Commentary from people with historic involvement in politics and friends currently in politics . . . leads to a better informed public,” he insisted in 2018.

It’s an argument Stuff’s top brass now endorses.

“Few people understand power in New Zealand as well as Matthew does,” Stuff’s owner and CEO Sinead Boucher said in a statement which also made it clear she shoulder-tapped Hooton for the role.

It’s also a move that only makes sense in the context of Boucher’s recent re-invention of The Post as a newspaper and a “masthead” website for subscribers that zeroes in on national issues and politics.

The Post’s current business, economics and political editor — Luke Malpass — will become Hooton’s associate editor.

What are the risks? And rewards?

Claims of “left-leaning bias” directed at the media today may flip to claims of influence from the right at The Post, given Hooton’s past associations and opinions.

Hooton lauded Post journalists as “some of the most disciplined, fair and focused journalists in the country” in a statement today. Sinead Boucher also insisted he has “a clear understanding of the critical role independent journalism plays.”

But Post staff will need to be convinced.

In 2017, Hooton told RNZ the media “had decided to change the government” and called coverage of the 2017 election campaign “inaccurate”.

“New Zealand media is very dominated now by people who live in Auckland central and Wellington central. We’ve seen a very urban, liberal, under-40, probably female perspective of the election,” he told RNZ Nine to Noon.

And while Matthew Hooton understands “Wellington” in terms of power and politics, he isn’t a local.

The Post is a Wellington paper, printed in Christchurch and edited in Auckland. It’s not known whether Hooton will stay based in Auckland.

Forcefully-expressed opinions

The Post still has many rusted-on long-term customers who still expect the “paper” they’ve bought for decades to report local news and issues as well as national politics.

Hooton made a media name for himself with forcefully-expressed opinions, but surveys of trust in news routinely report that the public think there’s too much opinion in our media — and that it is blended with facts too often.

Stuff boss Sinead Boucher insisted Hooton knows the role of an editor is very different from a columnist — and he will abide by its code of ethics.

On the possibility of connections with power making it harder to hold power to account, Boucher told The Post: “There may be some discussion about that, but the proof will be in the pudding.”

She will also be aware some will be suspicious of her bold change to the recipe.