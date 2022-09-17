Fiji leader’s son faces domestic violence charges in Sydney

Fiji Prime Minister's son Meli Bainimarama faces 17 charges
Fiji Prime Minister's son Meli Bainimarama faces 17 charges over a four month period. Image: Ikiryo/123rf

RNZ Pacific

The son of Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is facing criminal charges in Australia over domestic violence-related allegations.

Meli Bainimarama, 36, was charged in the Windsor Court in Sydney with 17 offences related to domestic violence, including five charges of assault resulting in bodily harm, stalking, common assault, and destroying or damaging property.

The offences alleged happened between February and May of 2022 in Sydney.

Meli Bainimarama was arrested in Queensland last week and extradited to New South Wales the next day.

He was granted bail.

An interim suppression order, granted last Saturday, was lifted today.

Meli Bainimarama did not appear in person and his lawyer appeared via audio link.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.

