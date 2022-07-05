PNG Defence Force arrive in New Ireland for election duties

Inside PNG News

Forty-Two Papua New Guinea Defence Force staff have arrived in Kavieng for the national general election operations.

New Ireland Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Felix Nebanat said this brought the total number of joint security forces up to 400 in the province.

Papua New Guinea’s general election began yesterday.

” I am grateful to see the troops in the province. This will surely support and ensure the election is free safe and fair” said Chief Inspector Nebanat.

Chief Inspector Nebanat assured New Irelanders that the joint forces would be out in numbers to carry out their constitutional duty to serve during this time.

“I assure that people will be able to exercise their democratic right to participate by turning up at polling areas and elect their leader, ” Nebanat said.

The New Ireland police chief also said that briefing for security forces had been done with teams ready for despatching to Namatanai and Kavieng as polling neared.

Chief Inspector Nebanat said the sister forces would work together to ensure the national election in New Ireland was successfully completed and delivered.

“I commend the men and women of the joint forces who are on duty to serve.

Despite delays in logistics beyond our control, the local police are spearheading the operation with continues communication,” said Chief Inspector Nebanat.

