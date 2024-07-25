French President Macron yet to sign-off on Pacific leaders bid to visit Kanaky New Caledonia

The French Ambassador to the Pacific says President Emmanuel Macron is yet to sign-off on a letter from the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) requesting authorisation for a high-level Pacific mission to Kanaky New Caledonia.

Véronique Roger-Lacan told RNZ Pacific with the Paris Olympics kicking off this week, it could be tough propping up security in time.

Pacific Islands Forum leaders have endorsed a high-level mission to New Caledonia.

Cook Islands Prime Minister and PIF chair Mark Brown said the Forum has a “responsibility to take care of our family in a time of need”.

He said PIF wants to support the de-escalation of the ongoing violence in New Caledonia through dialogue “to help all parties resolve this situation as peacefully and expeditiously as possible”.

In a statement, the Forum Secretariat said leaders recognise that any regional support to New Caledonia would require the agreement of the French government.

“The Pacific Islands Forum has requested the support of the French government and will work closely with officials to confirm the arrangements for the mission,” it said.

Leaders of Cook Islands, Fiji and Tonga

The idea is to send a Forum Ministerial Committee made up of leaders from Cook Islands, Fiji and Tonga.

However, Roger-Lacan said it was a big ask security wise to host three Pacific leaders while New Caledonia was in crisis mode.

On Tuesday, Franceinfo reported that Kanak politicians in France, Senator Robert Xowie and his deputy Emmanuel Tjibaou, said New Caledonia could not emerge from civil unrest until discussions resumed between the state and political parties.

“We cannot rebuild the country until discussions are held,” Xowie was quoted saying.

Tjibaou added.: “If we do not respond to the problems of the economic crisis, we risk finding ourselves in a humanitarian crisis, where politics will no longer have a place.”

Tjibaou, the first pro-independence New Caledonian candidate to win a National Assembly seat since 1986, has also asked the state for a “clear position” on the proposed electoral law reform bill.

The bill was suspended last month by Macron in light of the French snap election.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.