FijiFirst not fit to run country over ‘dry taps – no lights’, says Rabuka

By Felix Chaudhary in Suva

People’s Alliance party leader Sitiveni Rabuka says the FijiFirst government is not fit to run the country because it cannot efficiently provide two basic necessities — electricity and water.

In a statement issued yesterday, he said the continuing crises of dry taps and regular power cuts was “good reason for voting the FijiFirst government out of office”.

“The inability of the Minister of the Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to keep the lights on and the water flowing through the taps is an indictment of their leadership,” Rabuka said.

“In addition to their other failures, they clearly cannot efficiently provide these two basic necessities for living. They are therefore not fit to remain in office.”

The former prime minister also claimed electricity supply disruptions, leaking mains, dirty water and empty taps were part of the daily routine for hundreds of thousands of citizens.

“Disruptions occur in many areas causing turmoil and stress in homes, workplaces and public facilities such as hospitals,” he said.

“On more than one occasion in recent times, all of Viti Levu has lost its electricity — some places have suffered up to four power cuts in one day.

“The CWM Hospital, the country’s largest, has previously been left without water. You can imagine what a nightmare that was for hundreds of patients, visitors and staff.

“There has never been an apology from Mr Bainimarama or Mr Sayed-Khaiyum for not getting their water and power act together.”

Felix Chaudhary is a Fiji Times reporter. Republished with permission.