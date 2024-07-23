Plea to ‘uncounted’ PNG residents to call in as census winds down

Port Moresby residents who have missed out on the Papua New Guinea’s national census counting have been urged to call the census call center on 1801676 to have themselves counted as part of the 2024 census “mop-up” exercise in NCD.

While the counting of the residents in the National Capital District (NCD) is almost complete, there have been complaints from most individuals that they have not yet been visited by enumerators.

With the census mop-up exercise to be concluded this week, the census team told Post-Courier Online that they had not been “getting a good response from the public”.

The National Statistical Office, which responded to the progress of the mop-up phase of the count in NCD, said that many residents had phoned in to the census call center for counting.

“We are receiving some calls from good citizens from our call center,” a spokesperson said.

“NCD rushed the enumeration. Therefore, a few houses were missed.”

Census Call Center Agents are required to collect the following information as part of the mop-up exercise in NCD:

Name of Household head,

Caller’s address,

Contact number, and

Whether or not visited by the census enumerators.

This information will be compiled and passed to the Regional Census Coordinator for the mop-up exercise.

Bramo Tingkeo is a PNG Post-Courier reporter. Republished with permission.