Pasifika communities in NZ reach ‘key vaccination milestones’

RNZ Pacific

Ninety percent of Pacific people in Aotearoa New Zealand have had their first covid-19 vaccine, while 11 district health boards (DHBs) have reached 80 percent first doses for Māori, the Ministry of Health says.

There were a total of 17,899 doses administered yesterday, including 5679 first doses and 12,222 second doses.

To date, 92 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 85 percent are fully vaccinated.

The ministry said the country’s Pacific communities had reached “some key vaccination milestones”, with 90 percent having officially received their first dose, and 80 percent fully vaccinated.

Eleven of the 21 DHBs had reached 80 percent first doses for Māori, it said in a statement.

The ministry also highlighted how Capital & Coast DHB is just 1131 doses shy of reaching the 90 percent fully vaccinated milestone.

More than 2.1 million My Vaccine Passes have been issued.

Auckland events encourage vaccine uptake

This weekend is the last chance New Zealanders have to be fully vaccinated with both injections in time for Christmas.

More than 20 vaccination events were held in Tāmaki Makaurau this weekend, ahead of the Auckland border restrictions easing on December 15.

Tāmaki Makaurau vaccination programme director Matt Hannant said live music, free food and spot prizes were offered at events across the city.

People can also now pre-book to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is available from Monday, he said.

144 new cases today – one death

In a separate ministry statement today, 144 new community cases of covid-19 have been reported in New Zealand, with one further death.