Facebook group set up for learning Māori during NZ’s lockdown

By RNZ News

If you’re stuck at home during New Zealand’s lockdown with time on your hands why not learn a new skill or a new language?

Hemi Kelly is a Māori language lecturer at Auckland University of Technology and he has created a Facebook group called “A Māori Phrase A Day” – the same title as his recent book – encouraging people to learn te reo Māori.

He speaks to RNZ Morning Report’s Susie Ferguson.

He said more than 2000 people had joined already in the two days since the page was established, demonstrating many people wanted to learn te reo Māori.

LISTEN: Learning Te Reo with Hemi Kelly

