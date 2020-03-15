Philippines coronavirus rise to 140, with 11 deaths – Manila in lockdown

The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 29 new cases of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus in the country today – bringing the total number of cases to 140 – as Metro Manila went into lockdown for one month.

The DOH also announced that three more patients have died from the virus. The death toll now stands at 11.

READ MORE: DAY 1 of Metro Manila lockdown

The three latest fatalities are:

9th death: an 86-year-old American male from Marikina City with travel history to the United States and South Korea. He was the 9th recorded case and died on Saturday, March 14.

10th death: a 40-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City with no travel history and no history of exposure 14 days prior to onset of symptoms. He was the 54th recorded case, and died on Sunday, March 15.

11th death: a 64-year-old Filipino male from Negros Oriental who went to Greenhills. He was the 39th recorded case, and died on Sunday, March 15.

Municipal councillor

Earlier on Sunday, the Negros Oriental provincial government said the fatality from the province was a councilor from the municipality of Tayasan.

He was an immunocompromised patient, having had a kidney transplant earlier.



- Partner -



Meanwhile, at least four members of the Duterte Cabinet have tested negative for the virus – Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, and Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.

They were among the government officials who went into self-quarantine after exposure to a person who later turned out to have the virus.

With the rising number of coronavirus cases, Metro Manila went into lockdown beginning today.

Travel in and out of the capital region is restricted.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency on March 9.