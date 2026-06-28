Sunday, June 28, 2026
Counting underway at polling stations in New Caledonia provincial elections

Counting underway at polling stations in New Caledonia provincial elections

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The Kanaky New Caledonia elections count tonight
The Kanaky New Caledonia elections count tonight . . . a live special by the public broadcaster Nouvelle-Calédonie La 1ère.

By Patrick Decloitre of RNZ, RNZ Pacific reporters

Polling stations have now closed in New Caledonia, as electoral officials begin tallying votes in today’s provincial elections.

The Sunday elections are the first to be held in the French territory for 7 years after the 2024 elections were abandoned following riots that left 14 dead, and about 2.2 billion euros (NZ$4.4 billion) in economic damage.

A special election night broadcast is underway, with preliminary results expected between 10.30pm and 11pm local time.

192,584 people were registered to vote in these elections.

RNZ Pacific’s French Pacific correspondent Patrick Decloitre said there had been no reports of any incidents during polling today.

In the Southern province and even more in rural Northern province and Loyalty Islands, voters and their families seemed to have chosen to cast their votes either after Sunday mass or just before polling stations closing time, so they could stay on and watch the counting process.

Security was heavy with some 2500 law enforcement officers, mostly policemen and gendarmes, as well as additional officers from the French anti-crime squad and judiciary police.

The heavy set-up was designed to remain “visible” by the population. It mainly focused on security and monitoring of polling stations and the immediate surroundings.

New Caledonia election vote counting underway at a polling station in Koné, Northern province
New Caledonian election vote counting underway at a polling station in Koné, Northern province, tonight. Image: NC La 1ère TV

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