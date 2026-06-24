Alcohol sales banned in New Caledonia as provincial election approaches

The French High Commission in New Caledonia has banned all alcohol sales until next Sunday — June 28, the provincial elections day.

The ban enforcement started on Monday and will last until Sunday at midnight, local time.

The ban concerns the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The measure is supposed to “prevent public unrest”, among other reasons.

The High Commission said New Caledonia is experiencing a tense economic and social situation, as well as “delinquency” especially in the capital Nouméa and its greater area.

It also said law enforcement agencies, police and gendarmerie, are “regularly targeted by stone-throwing”.

Similar measures were taken during the May 2024 violent unrest.

‘Sensitive’ periods

It was also enforced several times at perceived “sensitive” periods, such as the anniversary of the riots, on May 13, or the symbolic date of September 24 which marks the anniversary of New Caledonia becoming a French colony in 1853.

Political parties in New Caledonia are now in full campaign mode.

Pacific journalist Nic Maclellan told RNZ Pacific Waves the key concerns for voters were the ones that faced every country.

“There’s a lot of concern about the current state of public services, particularly around health and public transport, both of which have suffered since the 2024 crisis,” he said.

“A major concern is frustration among young people about the cost of living, about access to housing, particularly about access to jobs.”

He said the fuel crisis was not as front of mind as in other countries, but still a factor.

“Certainly, the cost of living is pretty stark here, and fuel has gone up. It has affected key industries like tourism.

“Key sectors like nickel — nickel smelting and nickel mining — tourism, and others are affected by global energy costs. But front of mind is, as I say, about the cost of public services, which have been very much disrupted by the crisis in 2024 and in many cases haven’t recovered to the full level.”

The pro-France united list brings together Les Loyalistes, Rassemblement-LR, and Génération NC; while the pro-independence FLNKS (Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front, including Union Calédonienne) is one of the main components of the pro-independence movement.

And this year a UNI (Union Nationale pour l’Indépendance) movement is also running separately after its two main pillars, PALIKA (Kanak Liberation Party) and UPM (Union Progressiste en Mélanésie) broke away from FLNKS in August 2024.