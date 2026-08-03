Saige England: We spoke truth to power and the powerful folded

COMMENTARY: By Saige England

Failing To Report for Duty

I’m feeling guilty at not writing down

all the speeches: the speeches by people

whose voices I recorded, the speeches by

people whose notes I photographed, like

the speech by Mark the impassioned unionist,

who pointed out that the bastards on the top

floor are still meeting behind closed doors,

or

the speech by Josephine the impassioned

professor who pointed out that the leaders

who don’t listen to the people are pushing

the people towards a revolution.

or

the speech by Claire who spoke about

the doctor in Gaza who has been imprisoned

and tortured for treating the victims shot in the

chest and between the eyes, little children,

a doctor who kept on trying to save the

children after his own child died. Imprisoned

now. What was his crime?

I’m feeling guilty about not getting it all

down, not writing each speech into a story,

for a news stream that would reach everyone

that would lead to the biggest change ever –

one story that would topple the tyrants and

change the world.

Like one of those stories I thought I would write

when I wanted to become a journalist and then

I became a journalist and I tried to write down

all the speeches and nothing

changed nothing

at all.

— Saige England

Okay, so that’s the poem. And though it sounds a tad hopeless we did have a success last week. So I do have hope. It’s a struggle but we must unite and not give up.

We spoke truth to power and the powerful folded.

Thanks to rallies

Organised by NZDE – New Zealanders for A Democratic Economy, the protesters continue to protest against the attempted privatisation of assets including the port, and the erosion of democracy modelled by the Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CHCHL).

Fortunately some other journalists did manage to write up a report on the protest on Friday outside the CHCHL building.

And thanks to Dr David Robie who published my report about DP World for Asia Pacific Report:

Thanks to Dr Josephine Varghese who lectures in languages and political studies at the University of Canterbury, who rallies time and again for the people who are oppressed.

Thanks to Claire Coveney from Amnesty International, who rallies for the oppressed.

And thanks to Maritime Transport Union’s Lyttelton branch secretary Mark Wilson and Maritime Union Lyttelton branch secretary Gerard Loader who rally for the people.

I learned the lesson a long time ago that people need to join together for change. It’s a great catch cry and it is a cry that has been uttered over and again. As people rise up against wrong:

The people united will never be defeated.

Boosting your spirits

So here are some SONGS to boost your spirits. (I will long remember seeing Palestinian men dancing when Destiny Church members challenged them with racist hatred. The Palestinian men danced against hate. Kicked up their legs and danced).

In similar spirit, here’s a clip when thousands of people of the “Sardines Movement” in Italy rose up against rightwing parties and sang Bella Ciao.



Thousands of people sing Bella Ciao in Turin, Italy. Video: Luca Dibattista



Breaking unions is a way to break the people. Here’s a clip of the old hit song (banned by the British government at the time) that rings true today (though I would add “woman” into the lyrics, because I’m a staunch union-supporting woman)

A big shout out to all healthcare workers — support the nurses!



Strawbs — part of the union. Video: Top 40 1973



Thanks to Sara Campbell and Marney Ainsworth and John Minto and Keep Our Assets (Murray Horton) who rally for a fair deal for the people and the environment, and thanks to Harry Robson and other members of NZDE.

Thanks to all the people who protest against oppression and who stand with the oppressed. Free free Palestine!

Toitū Tiriti!

And thanks to all the journalists, here, there, and everywhere, who risk their livelihoods or their lives to report the truth.

Everyone who does something. Every reporter, every petitioner and protester and letter writer, every poet, every one who rallies for community with community, we do see you!

Saige England is a humanitarian journalist and activist for community and the environment. She was present at the Lyttelton public meeting last week in support of community action. She is also a contributor to Asia Pacific Report.