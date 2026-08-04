‘I am now legally censored from even talking about being censored’ – Martyn ‘Bomber’ Bradbury

EDITORIAL: By Martyn “Bomber” Bradbury, editor and publisher of The Daily Blog
Media Insider: Complainant wants apology and blog posts permanently removed; blogger Martyn Bradbury says he’s fighting for ‘free speech’
“Blogger Martyn Bradbury says he’s prepared to go to jail on the principle of free speech, as an interim court decision reveals a complainant’s assertions of emotional distress over blog posts.” — NZME
The good news is that I am not in prison. Yet.
I am deeply disappointed about today’s Court Case that I can’t talk about.
My hope was that this appalling abuse of process would be thrown out.
It wasn’t.
- READ MORE: Gagged NZ editor’s ‘free speech’ case adjourned as judge warns Daily Blog over ‘contempt’ risk
- Complainant wants apology and blog posts permanently removed; blogger Martyn Bradbury says he’s fighting for ‘free speech’
- Blogger warned freedom of speech ‘not absolute’ and to watch what he posts amid court case
- Martyn Bradbury says he’s ‘gagged’ as court battle over blog posts delayed; welcomes Free Speech Union support
- I am now legally censored from even talking about being censored –- The Daily Blog
- Why I am willing to go to prison tomorrow for Free Speech – The Daily Blog editor
- Sinister ‘Free Speech Union’ attacks investigative journalist for being investigative
I am now legally censored from even talking about being censored.
This is Free Speech in Aotearoa New Zealand 2026.
The court case continues next week — I call on all Mainstream media to cover it
NZME, ZB, The Post and Stuff have covered the story.
RNZ and TVNZ, the public broadcasters, were both missing in action.
Republished from The Daily Blog.
- Independent media is more important than ever, especially in the lead up to the Election. TDB is the largest leftwing blog in NZ and we have been operating for 13 years now. We get zero funding from NZ on Air and we don’t have rich backers.
- How to support The Daily Blog