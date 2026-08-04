‘I am now legally censored from even talking about being censored’ – Martyn ‘Bomber’ Bradbury

EDITORIAL: By Martyn “Bomber” Bradbury, editor and publisher of The Daily Blog

“Blogger Martyn Bradbury says he’s prepared to go to jail on the principle of free speech, as an interim court decision reveals a complainant’s assertions of emotional distress over blog posts.” — NZME

The good news is that I am not in prison. Yet.

I am deeply disappointed about today’s Court Case that I can’t talk about.

My hope was that this appalling abuse of process would be thrown out.

It wasn’t.

I am now legally censored from even talking about being censored.

This is Free Speech in Aotearoa New Zealand 2026.

The court case continues next week — I call on all Mainstream media to cover it

NZME, ZB, The Post and Stuff have covered the story.

RNZ and TVNZ, the public broadcasters, were both missing in action.

Republished from The Daily Blog.