Manasseh Sogavare unleashes on Solomon Islands government over US agreement

The US Shiprider Agreement signed by the new-look Solomon Islands government has been subject to fiery criticism in Parliament.

The opposition leader Manasseh Sogavare continues to attack the agreement which he describes as an affront to the sovereignty of Solomon Islands, but the Prime Minister Matthew Wale insists the country’s rights as a sovereign nation remain protected.

The latest exchanges came during parliamentary debate on the Governor-General’s Speech from the Throne, when the King’s representative lays out the government’s policy programme, effectively on the government’s behalf.

The debate included a focus on foreign policy, an area of apparent flux in the country since Wale wasted little time after being elected in May in moving to strengthen ties with Australia and the US.

These relations had been tested after Solomon Islands in 2019 ditched its longstanding diplomatic recognition of Taiwan in order to forge close links with China.

Visiting Canberra recently, Wale discussed the idea of a Pacific regional security treaty with Australia. He also visited the US and Japan where he bolstered ties.

In Washington, Wale forged a Ship Rider Agreement to allow the US Coast Guard into Solomon Islands waters, alongside local police, for joint maritime enforcement and surveillance efforts. That agreement was then signed last week in Honiara.

“Solomon Islands remains a friend to all and an enemy to none,” Wale said during the debate.

“This government has deliberately reset our foreign relations, and the visits made to our friends were necessary to restore our standing as a reliable partner to each of them — they have been rewarding.”

China relations ‘remain important’

Wale said that the proper test of foreign policy was what it delivered for Solomon Islanders, adding that by that measure he felt the reset had begun well.

“In that same vein, our relations with the People’s Republic of China remain important to our development, and this government reaffirms our continued commitment to the One China principle, the foundation on which our bilateral relations are established.

“This is settled policy for the Solomon Islands government, and it will be honoured with the same consistency we bring to all our friendships.”

From Matthew Wale’s calm tones, the debate’s energy ratcheted up several knots with a typically fiery speech by Manasseh Sogavare which lasted around an hour.

The former prime minister, under whom the Solomons made the switch to China, has been highly critical of Wale’s recent pivot to the west.

‘Open to question’

He questioned the constitutional authority and protocol surrounding the signing of the Ship Rider Agreement with the US last week, as he claims it was not signed by the minister responsible for treaties and agreements.

“A treaty signed by a person who, on the face of the standing instruments of the state, does not hold responsibility of the House of the business of government under which the treaty falls, is a treaty whose authenticity is an act of this government is is at least open to question.”

Sogavare is concerned that the Solomons is waiving certain powers to the US as the Ship Rider Agreement relates to the 1991 Status of Forces Agreement with the US, which is still in force and governs the status of American armed forces in Solomon Islands.

Status of Forces

“Under that old agreement, United States forces present under authorised duties are exempt from Solomon Islands passport and visa requirement.

“United States equipment, supplies, and government properties enter the country free of duties, taxes, and charges,” Sogavare said.

“United States military authorities may exercise criminal disciplinary jurisdiction on Solomon Island soil.

“This nation has on the face of the 1991 text, already agreed to waive its primary criminal jurisdiction, except in cases of what he termed particular importance.

“A certificate of a United States commander is sufficient proof that the conduct occurred in the course of official duty, subject only to review inside United States military chain of command.”

The opposition leader said the agreement had been forged without proper transparency or oversight by Parliament.

“The point is that the framework, substantial operational benefits, and substantial legal protection accrued to the United States while Solomon Islands applies supplies the sovereign jurisdiction gateway, bears the diplomatic consequences of any incident in our waters, and remains institutionally exposed on questions of accountability, evidence, custody, and claims.

“That is the framework this House has never debated.”

Wale has denied that the Ship Rider Agreement compromises the country’s sovereignty.