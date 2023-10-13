NZ election 2023: Voters told to steer clear of posting on social media

RNZ News

Social media users in Aotearoa New Zealand are being warned not to make posts on voting or any aspect of political campaigns come election day Saturday.

Scrutineers will be on duty at polling stations across the motu to “keep an eye on things”.

No political campaigning is allowed tomorrow and all election billboards must be removed by midnight.

The Electoral Commission which oversees the election keeps an eye on social media and follows up on any complaints.

Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne has this advice: “We just advise everyone don’t broadcast on social media about voting or campaigning on election day.”

While it is not long before voting booths shut up shop, it could be weeks before a final election result is declared.

‘Big day’ for election

As of Wednesday more than 970,818 had cast their votes, leaving more than two and a half million still to vote.

Le Quesne expects more than one million votes to have been cast by the end of the day.

He told RNZ Morning Report this was ahead of 2017 but behind 2020.

“We are just getting really prepared for potentially quite a big day on election day,” he said.

More than 2300 voting places will be open on Saturday from 9am to 7pm.

The final results will be declared on November 3.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.