Fiji faces more children being in trouble over ‘ice’, warns FCOSS

By Rakesh Kumar in Suva

The Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) has warned that the nation needs to prepare itself to face more children being in conflict with the law.

Chief executive officer Vani Catanasiga highlighted this while responding to Attorney-General Siromi Turaga’s revelation at the Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting last week that schoolchildren were being used to peddle the highly addictive illegal drug methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice”.

She said a concerted and coordinated approach was needed to tackle this issue.

If the issue was not resolved, there could be a drop in education attainment rates and pressure on national social services systems, she added.

Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma president Reverend Ili Vunisuwai said poverty was the root cause of the problem.

He said the issue was serious and the government, church and vanua should come together to solve the issue.

Rakesh Kumar is a Fiji Times reporter. Republished with permission.