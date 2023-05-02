Historic pro-independence party poll victory in French Polynesia – video

By Stefan Armbruster

A pro-independence party has decisively won elections in French Polynesia, marking a historic shift in one of France’s Pacific territories.

Veteran politician Oscar Temaru’s Tavini Huira’atira party has secured an outright majority, putting future relations with France on the negotiating table along with its ambitions in the Pacific region.

SBS News reportage



Stefan Armbruster is SBS World News’ Brisbane-based Pacific correspondent. Republished with permission.