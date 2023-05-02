Historic pro-independence party poll victory in French Polynesia – video

A jubilant Oscar Temaru
A jubilant Oscar Temaru after his pro-independence party Tavini Huira'atira has regained power from the French loyalist parties in Tahiti on Sunday. Image: SBS/Polynésie 1ère

By Stefan Armbruster

A pro-independence party has decisively won elections in French Polynesia, marking a historic shift in one of France’s Pacific territories.

Veteran politician Oscar Temaru’s Tavini Huira’atira party has secured an outright majority, putting future relations with France on the negotiating table along with its ambitions in the Pacific region.

SBS News reportage with some footage from TNTV, NC La 1ere and TV5MONDE.

Thanks to producers Marcus Megalokonomos and Francesca De Nuccio.

Stefan Armbruster is SBS World News’ Brisbane-based Pacific correspondent. Republished with permission.

