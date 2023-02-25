FLNKS congress held ahead of ‘high stakes’ future talks with France

RNZ Pacific

New Caledonia’s pro-independence FLNKS movement is holding its congress this weekend to prepare its position for the bilateral talks scheduled with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

The minister is due in Noumea next week to resume discussions on a new statute for New Caledonia after the rejection of full sovereignty in three referendums.

A senior member of the Caledonian Union, Dominique Fochi, told local television there have been divergent proposals from the different parties making up the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS).

But he said there was so much at stake that there was no room for dissonant voices.

One of the parties, the Caledonian Union, has said negotiations with France are only worthwhile if they deal with the emancipation of the country.

This weekend’s 41st congress in Noumea will also host several international independence supporters, notably a pro-independence party in Spain’s Basque Country and the French Guiana nationalist MP Jean-Victor Castor.

New Caledonia has been on the UN Decolonisation List since 1986, based on the indigenous Kanak people’s internationally recognised right to self-determination.

Earlier this week, New Caledonia’s anti-independence parties walked out of a meeting at the French High Commission in Noumea to discuss the electoral rolls for next year’s provincial elections.