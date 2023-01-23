USP’s academic chief welcomes $7m pledge from Fiji out of arrears

By -
0
7
SHARE
USP's vice-chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia was deported from Fiji in 2021
USP's vice-chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia was deported from Fiji in 2021, but says he will visit the country again next month. Image: USP/ABC

Asia Pacific Report

The head of the University of the South Pacific has welcomed the return of payments by the new Fiji coalition government, reports ABC Pacific Beat.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced an initial payment of $7 million to the university from Fiji’s current budget.

Apia-based vice-chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia, who has been working in exile from Samoa and Nauru, welcomed the payment.

He said he would be visiting Fiji in February, the first time he will back in country since his deportation two years ago by the FijiFirst government.

Pacific Media Watch: It is understood the host country Fiji owes USP more than $80 million in grants since the FijiFirst government withheld payments.

Nick Fogarty, Reporter

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.