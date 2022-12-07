Fiji elections: Solution to nation’s problems – ‘vote out FijiFirst’, says Rabuka

By Serafina Silaitoga in Suva

The solution to Fiji’s problems is to vote out the FijiFirst government, says People’s Alliance party leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Speaking to about 1000 supporters who welcomed Rabuka with cheers of “480” — his votng candidacy number — at the party rally in Labasa last Saturday, he assured voters that his team together with the National Federation Party would do everything in their power to rid Fiji of the “damaging legacy” of Voreqe Bainimarama and Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

“Again I stress that we cannot do it alone,” he said.

“We want you to be partners with us in the remaking of Fiji and we will consult with you and seek your ideas in the normal way of democracy.

“I tell you right now, you the people are the change. We the PA candidates are the change and together we are unstoppable.

“We are unstoppable all over the land. We are ready to make history on December 14 and to the candidates, keep preaching the message from our manifesto, tell the people about our planes and keep emphasising that they are the centre of our mission.”

Rabuka assured his supporters of a better future.

“We will be assessing the forestry and timber industry in Vanua Levu, again in close consultation with all stakeholders to identify how we can achieve a good, sustainable return,” he said.

“Tourism too will be given close attention in this part of Vanua Levu and in the area of Savusavu and Taveuni as we want to ensure this crucial enterprise continues to be a key driver of the entire economy.”

Serafina Silaitoga is a Fiji Times reporter. Republished with permssion.