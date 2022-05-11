Covid-19 update: 28 further deaths in NZ after cases top 1 million

RNZ News

New Zealand reported 7970 new cases of covid-19 in the community and 28 further deaths today, a day after cases in the country topped one million.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said 381 people were in hospital with covid-19, compared with 368 people in its previous update yesterday.

There are 10 people in ICU.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed today that the border would fully reopen from the end of July — three months earlier than planned, including for cruise ships and international students.

It was also announced that visitor visas from the Pacific Islands would open online from Monday, May 16.

The Health Ministry said the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths was 15.

Of the 28 deaths reported today, two people were from Northland, five from Auckland, three from Waikato, three from Bay of Plenty, two from Whanganui, three from the Wellington region, four from the Canterbury region and six from Southern.

One was in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, eight in their 70s, 11 in their 80s, five in their 90s.

Eighteen were men and 10 were women.

Yesterday, New Zealand recorded more than one million cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began. New Zealand’s population is 5 million.

