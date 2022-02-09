Police arrest 3 NZ anti-vax protesters after push through Beehive barrier

RNZ News

Police handcuffed three people after protesters today tried to push through a barrier on the grounds of New Zealand’s Parliament — known as the Beehive.

The group is part of a convoy which travelled to the capital Wellington yesterday to protest against covid-19 vaccine mandates.

After trying to push through the blockade this afternoon, three people were handcuffed and led away.

The crowd then settled and began singing the national anthem.

Earlier, police asked protesters to to dismantle any structures that had been erected on Parliament grounds, such as tents and marquees.



Arrests at Parliament barrier. Video: RNZ News

About 100 police formed a ring around the front of Parliament edging up to a line of protesters who had linked arms lining up in front of the Cenotaph war memorial.

About 1000 people and hundreds of vehicle converged on Parliament grounds yesterday, and at least 100 people camped overnight.