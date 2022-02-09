Police arrest 3 NZ anti-vax protesters after push through Beehive barrier

Police handcuffed three people after protesters today tried to push through a barrier on the grounds of New Zealand’s Parliament — known as the Beehive.
The group is part of a convoy which travelled to the capital Wellington yesterday to protest against covid-19 vaccine mandates.
After trying to push through the blockade this afternoon, three people were handcuffed and led away.
The crowd then settled and began singing the national anthem.
Earlier, police asked protesters to to dismantle any structures that had been erected on Parliament grounds, such as tents and marquees.
About 100 police formed a ring around the front of Parliament edging up to a line of protesters who had linked arms lining up in front of the Cenotaph war memorial.
About 1000 people and hundreds of vehicle converged on Parliament grounds yesterday, and at least 100 people camped overnight.
In a statement, the ministry said the new community cases were in Northland (8), Auckland (135), Waikato (35), Rotorua (1), Taupō (1), Bay of Plenty (11),Taranaki (1), Palmerston North (2) Wellington (3), Hutt Valley (3), Nelson Marlborough (1), Canterbury (3)
There are 16 cases in hospital, although none are in ICU.
The ministry said there were 46 cases in MIQ reported yesterday, with travellers arriving from India, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Pakistan, UK, Australia, Fiji, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, France, USA and the Philippines.
There were 202 new community cases and 63 in MIQ reported yesterday.
There have now been 18,126 cases of covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began and just 53 deaths.
