Record 222 new community cases of covid-19, one death in NZ

New Zealand reported a record 222 new community cases of covid-19 and one virus-related death today.

There are now 91 people in hospital and seven in ICU across the country, reports the Ministry of Health.

More than 21,000 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday.

Of today’s official cases, 197 cases are in Auckland, 20 are in Waikato, two are in Taupō, two are in Wairarapa, and one is in Northland.

Public health officials said they were investigating a common link between cases reported in Taupō, Tararua and Masterton.

Patient in 70s dies

In a statement this afternoon, the ministry confirmed a patient in her late 70s had died at Auckland City Hospital after she was admitted on November 11 and had subsequently tested positive for the virus.

This takes the total of deaths from covid-19 in New Zealand to 35.

Public health staff in Auckland are now supporting 4416 people to isolate at home around Auckland. This includes 2023 covid-19 cases.

There are 18 community testing centres available across Auckland today.

The ministry said 21 residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson had tested positive since the start of the outbreak.

Five residents who tested positive are receiving appropriate ward-level care at Auckland hospitals, it added.

