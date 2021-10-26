79 new community covid cases in NZ – 75 in Auckland

RNZ News

New Zealand has reported 79 new community cases of covid-19 today.

Of the new cases, 75 are in Auckland and four are in Waikato. Forty six of these cases are linked, including 24 household contacts, and 33 remain unlinked.

There is also one new case at the border.

There was no 1pm conference today, and the Ministry of Health released information in a statement. There will be a 4pm press conference today.

There are 37 people in hospital – eight in North Shore, 17 in Auckland and 12 in Middlemore.

In the last 24 hours, 14,430 tests have been processed.

There were 109 cases announced yesterday, with 103 of those in Auckland.

The total number of community cases in the current outbreak is 2759.

There are 5462 confirmed cases in total since the pandemic began.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.