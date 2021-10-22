Gina calls for return of death sentence after brutal killing in Solomon Islands

By Ulutah Gina in Gizo, Solomon Islands

Western Province Premier David Gina has called for reintroduction of capital punishment in Solomon Islands and has appealed to the country’s legal community to start preparing for this.

Gina made this statement following the brutal killing of a seven-year-old girl in Kolombangara, Western Province, last weekend.

In a statement, Gina said the incident should send a signal to every lawmaker that the current penalties to address such crimes were too lenient.

“It does not give true sentences which are often short, even for someone given a life sentence.

“Therefore, I am calling on all lawmakers to act now so a law be introduced in the country,” Gina said.

The premier joined leaders around the country in condemning the senseless, brutal killing of the primary school girl who went missing after returning home from school on Friday.

When her body was found on Monday, her two arms were reportedly missing with wounds to her shoulder and bruises to her thighs.

Gina said the only solution was for the country to reintroduce capital punishment for people carrying out such brutal crimes.