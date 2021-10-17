Super Saturday vaccine dose numbers rise to 130,002 – 51 new covid cases

RNZ News

The number of covid-19 vaccinations given out during New Zealand’s Super Saturday event yesterday has just ticked over the 130,000 mark.

In a statement this afternoon – in which it was confirmed there were 51 new community cases today – the Health Ministry said a total of 130,002 doses were given out across the country yesterday.

They included 39,025 first doses and 90,977 second doses.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the record-breaking numbers provided a “huge boost” to New Zealand’s fight against the coronavirus.

“People across the motu embraced Super Saturday like their communities’ lives depended on it. It was inspiring to witness as we know the Covid-19 vaccine is key to our efforts to control the virus,” he said.

Dr Bloomfield said Auckland did “incredibly well” with 41,081 people vaccinated there yesterday, including 9,039 first doses and 32,042 second doses.

“They’ve hit 89 percent of their eligible population who have had their first dose and are tantalisingly close to reaching 90 percent,” he said.

‘Get vaccinated asap’ plea

“I continue to urge everyone in Auckland who hasn’t received their first vaccination to get vaccinated as soon as possible. And remember, we’re not stopping at 90 percent – the higher, the better for everyone.”

There has now been a total of 6314,182 doses given in New Zealand – 3,565,822 (85 percent) first doses and 2,748,360 (65 percent) second doses.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker today called for more mass vaccination events, saying the first one united the country.

The Health Ministry confirmed 51 new community cases today, including four in Waikato.

There was no media conference today.

In its statement, the ministry said two of the Waikato cases were linked to earlier cases and they are investigating any links the other two may have.

“One lives in Hamilton and the other has an address in Kihikihi. It is possible that the Kihikihi case is the source of the wastewater detections in Te Awamutu, however this has not yet been confirmed.”

23 cases remain unlinked

It said 28 of today’s 51 cases were linked, of whom 18 were household contacts, and 23 remained unlinked with investigations continuing.

The ministry also said it could also confirm that there was one household in the area Wellsford with cases, after two positive detections in wastewater.

“Wellsford residents are urged to remain vigilant and get tested if they have any symptoms.”

There were 41 new community cases yesterday, all in Auckland except for one that was identified in Waikato.

There have now been 1945 cases in the current outbreak, and 4632 in this country since the pandemic began.

There are 29 people in hospital, including five in intensive care.

