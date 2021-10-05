Ardern announces covid-19 vaccine certificate for NZ

RNZ News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand.

New Zealand’s “vaccine passport” is likely to be a digital covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code.

A vaccine certificate was proof that a person has been vaccinated and was now common overseas, Ardern said.

More details will be shared in coming weeks, but for now the certificates will be used as a tool in high-risk settings including large events and the government is consulting on their use in places like hospitality.

It will not be used for places like supermarkets or essential health services. It will be available either in digital form on smartphones or can be downloaded and printed out.

They are likely to start being used in November.

Ardern said: “Please get vaccinated now, summer is close. And so to be fully vaccinated and fully protected and do the things you love, you need to be vaccinated this month, not in December”.

The best Christmas present to families this year would be to get vaccinated, Ardern said.

Ministry of Health officials Shayne Hunter (Deputy Director-General Data and Digital) and Michael Dreyer (General Manager, National Digital Services) said they would be making access to vaccination records available “soon”.

Within a few weeks of that — late this month — test results should be available via the My Covid Record, and after that the downloadable certificates will be accessible around November.

People wanting to access their record will be able to access it using a My Health account or RealMe. They will be able to create an account if they do not already have one.

The record will show details including batch number, site, and which arm was used. Second vaccinations can also be booked through the system.

