Baby among Fiji’s three new covid deaths reported this week

By Edwin Nand in Suva

A four-month-old baby boy has died from covid-19 in Fiji.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong has confirmed the child was admitted at the Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital five days before he succumbed to the virus.

He is among three deaths reported in Fiji over a seven day period between August 30 and September 7.

A partially vaccinated 66-year-old man and a 76-year-old, both from Naitasiri, died at their respective homes.

Eight people who tested positive for covid-19 have died from pre-existing conditions.

There have now been 528 deaths due to covid-19 in Fiji.

Also, 353 covid-19 positive patients have died from serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted the virus.

Current covid statistics

There are currently 169 covid-19 patients admitted to hospital. Eighty are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital, 12 at the FEMAT field hospital, and 77 are admitted at CWM Hospital, St Giles and in Makoi.

Twenty patients are considered to be in a severe condition, and 7 are critical.

The Fiji Health Ministry reports 240 new cases of covid-19 have been confirmed over a 24-hour-period ending 8 am yesterday.

Forty nine cases are from the Western Division, 32 from the Central Division and 159 from the Eastern Division.

