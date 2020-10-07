Jacinda Ardern on health, Ihumātao, Matariki, housing and Māori issues

Pacific Media Watch Newsdesk
Three years ago, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern campaigned on kindness and transformation.
As New Zealand heads to the voting booths this month, Te Ao host Moana Maniapoto on Māori Television sat down with the Leader of the Labour Party and asked her about the big issues facing Māori.
Te Ao editors: “We reached out to the leaders of both Labour and National but Judith Collins was unavailable.”
- Te Ao with Moana
- Watch the interview on Te Ao’s Facebook page
- Ardern, Collins ‘steelier and more combative’ in Press debate – spat over Samoa