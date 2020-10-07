Jacinda Ardern on health, Ihumātao, Matariki, housing and Māori issues

Jacinda Ardern on Te Ao

Pacific Media Watch Newsdesk

Three years ago, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern campaigned on kindness and transformation.

NZ ELECTIONS 2020 – 17 October

As New Zealand heads to the voting booths this month, Te Ao host Moana Maniapoto on Māori Television sat down with the Leader of the Labour Party and asked her about the big issues facing Māori.

Te Ao editors: “We reached out to the leaders of both Labour and National but Judith Collins was unavailable.”
Moana Maniapoto talks to Jacinda Ardern
Moana Maniapoto talks to Jacinda Ardern. Image: Māori TV/PMC screenshot

 

