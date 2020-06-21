Fiji works on its own ‘Bula Bubble’ in spite of Australian, NZ covid cases

Pacific Media Centre Newsdesk

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says while Australia and New Zealand work out their Trans-Tasman bubble, Fiji’s equal greater success against the Pacific nation into a position to take the lead among island states, reports FBC News.

The Prime Minister revealed that Fiji was working on its own bubble – a “Bula Bubble”, between Fiji, New Zealand, and Australia.

But he made no mention of the rise in covid-19 cases in both Australia – 27 new cases in the past 24 hours – and New Zealand – two in the last 24 hours, taking the number of ac tive cases to seven after 28 “covid-free” days with no new cases.

FBC News deputy manager Ritika Pratap reports that Bainimarama said:

“Working with Fiji Airways and Tourism Fiji, we’ll be welcoming Aussies and Kiwis to holiday in Fiji in a manner that is carefully controlled and safely insulated.

“Everywhere they go will be wholly dedicated to others who match the same criteria, safely guided by what we’re calling ‘VIP lanes’ allowing them to Vacation In Paradise.”

However, the Prime Minister highlighted that to come to Fiji, Australian and New Zealand tourists would have to follow some protocols.

He highlighted that intending travellers must present a certificate from a recognised medical institution certifying their 14 days of quarantine in their home country, along with proof of a negative covid-19 test result within 48 hours of their departure for Fiji.

He said at this point they could immediately start their “Bula Bubble” holiday within confined VIP lanes.

“They can complete 14 days of quarantine at their own cost in a Fijian Government-designated quarantine centre or a hotel of their choosing, after which a negative covid-19 test can clear them to start their “Bula Bubble” vacation.”

He said this Bula Bubble would allow Aussies and Kiwis to once again enjoy the best of Fiji while remaining separate from any other travellers and the general public.

“To be clear, any tourist who comes to Fiji on these terms still won’t be able to move freely throughout the country. All of their movement will be contained within the VIP lanes, starting on the airplane, then from the Nadi Airport onto designated transport to their designated resort or hotel, where they’ll remain throughout their stay.”

Identifying isolated resorts

The Prime Minister said Fiji was currently identifying geographically-isolated resorts that were the best fit for the “Bula Bubble”.

Fiji Airways, in collaboration with Tourism Fiji and the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport would announce more details in due course.

RNZ News reports there have been two new cases of covid-19 detected in New Zealand today, both in isolation.

One of the new cases is the child of the couple who tested positive yesterday, and the other is a 59-year-old woman who travelled from Delhi.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement they would not provide the exact age of the child who arrived with its parents from India, but it was under two years old.

“We are pleased to report that all family members are doing well at the Jet Park Hotel, the quarantine facility in Auckland.”

The second case arrived in Auckland on 15 June on flight AI1316.

Seven active cases in NZ

There are now seven active cases in New Zealand.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1161. The combined total of confirmed and probable cases is 1511.

RNZ News also reports that Auckland’s covid-19 isolation facilities have reached capacity, with 4272 New Zealanders in managed isolation and almost 900 more expected to arrive in the country in the next two days.