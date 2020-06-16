Fiji police question USP librarian as crackdown on criticism grows

Pacific Media Watch

Fiji police were today questioning the University of the South Pacific chief librarian, Dr Elizabeth Reade Fong, at police CID headquarters in Toorak, reports FBC News.

Dr Reade said was being questioned regarding protests at the university’s Laucala campus in Suva last week.

However, Dr Reade maintains that they were not protesting but rather supporting the now suspended vice-chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

The Fiji police has started an investigation into the public gathering of staff and students at the university.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho had earlier said the police were looking into possible breaches of covid-19 restrictions by those who had been protesting at the Laucala campus.



For the past week, there have been many “solidarity” gatherings for Professor Ahluwalia across the Pacific at USP campuses and centres.

Fiji Village reports Dr Reade has been a staff representative speaking out against Professor Ahluwalia’s suspension pending investigations.

She was also part of the group of staff and students that had gathered at USP in support of Professor Ahluwalia last Monday.

Dr Reade was also interviewed on Mai TV’s Simpson @ Eight programme about the future of the university.