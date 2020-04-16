Fiji fever clinics screen more than 120,000 people in Suva ‘success’

By Koroi Tadulala in Suva

Fiji’s Ministry of Health mobile fever clinic teams operating in the greater Suva area have screened 121,304 Fijians so far.

The ministry is aiming to screen 150,000 people by tomorrow.

The ministry said the mobile fever clinics had been a success in identifying early symptoms and preventing the spread of Covid-19.

One hundred and eighty personnel from the Ministry of Health, Fiji Police Force and Fiji Military are conducting house visits screening people along the Suva/Nausori corridor.

Meanwhile, 5958 Fijians have been screened at the 37 fever clinics located around the country.

The Ministry of Health is encouraging Fijians to assist them by attending fever clinics and presenting themselves early when showing symptoms such as dry cough, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath.



The Covid-19 Helpline also remains open, the toll-free 158 is available 24/7 for all Covid-19 queries.

Koroi Tadulala is a multimedia journalist working for FBC News.