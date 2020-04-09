Fiji lifts movement restrictions in wake of TC Harold destruction

By Kelly Vacala in Suva

Fiji disaster authorities have lifted movement restrictions imposed yesterday during the height of Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold have been lifted and both Queens and Kings highways are open. However, Covid-19 restrictions remain.

Category 5 Harold is now heading for Tonga after leaving a trail of destruction in Vanuatu and Fiji.

Fiji’s National Disaster Management office said businesses were to adhere to the required health practices and maintain physical distancing practices.

Director NDMO Vasiti Soko said there were some selected businesses that would operate as normal while the curfew still stood from 8pm to 5am.

Soko said these businesses were to ensure that staff were regularly washing their hands with soap and water or using hand sanitisers.



Businesses affected by TC Harold are to ensure that necessary proactive measures are in place.

Kadavu damage reports

With reports of further damage starting to come in from Kadavu, smaller nearby islands and Southern Lau, Soko said NDMO was seeking assistance from the public who could contact family in these areas.

Fijians can pass on information to the Commissioner Eastern EOC on 7775485/3313400 or the NDMO on 915 to assist them in getting a picture of the situation on the ground.

People are to exercise caution while traveling on the road.

The NDMO is working closely with their first responders to assist people who are still sheltering in evacuation centres.

For those who live in flood-prone areas, take precautionary measures and use discretion while traveling.

