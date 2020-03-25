Watch live: NZ now has 50 new Covid-19 cases, total 205

RNZ’s live news feed.

By RNZ News

New Zealand has 50 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, bringing the total to 205.

Government officials today gave an update on the the Covid-19 national response, the latest health update, border issues and an essential services update.

Six people are in hospital throughout the country. All are stable, none in ICU. Three of those people are in Wellington Hospital.

LIVE RNZ NEWS FEED

The country is preparing to go into a full lockdown for alert level 4 from 11.59pm tonight, for a minimum of four weeks.



Speakers at today’s media conference include Director-General of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Immigration NZ national manager Peter Elms and MBIE deputy chief executive Paul Stocks.

