Bougainville proposing constitution amendments, rejects ‘process’ claim

By Meriba Tulo in Port Moresby

Over the past month, the Autonomous Bougainville Government has made known its intention to put forward several proposed amendments to the Bougainville House of Representatives.

These amendments include a provision to allow for a president to serve for more than two terms – which would see current President Chief John Momis allowed to contest this year’s ABG Elections.

Last week, the Ombudsman Commission released a statement calling on the ABG to strictly follow process and procedures when embarking on constitutional amendments.

The commission highlighted three proposals:

Amending Section 89 of Bougainville’s Constitution to allow for an extension of the president’s term to more than two terms;

An amendment to allow for the establishment of three seats for former combatants,

and a change of name from Autonomous Bougainville Government to Bougainville Constitutional Transitional Government.

Yesterday, Momis, issued the AGB statement in response to the Ombudsman Commission.

While acknowledging the media statement from the Ombudsman Commission, President Momis clarified the proposed amendments, including the membership of former combatants to the House of Representatives, and to section 89 of the Constitution in relation to the election of president.



- Partner -



The ABG president has denied claims that the ABG and House of Representatives are on a path not complying with the National Constitution.

President Momis called on the Ombudsman Commission to retract its statement.

Republished from EMTV News in partnership.