Former NZ PM Jacinda Ardern donates book, media earnings to homelessness project

Kindness in Power Media

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has donated her personal income from speaking engagements, book projects, and community initiatives over recent years — estimated at NZ$3.8 million — to a nationwide homelessness support initiative across Aotearoa.

The project helps fund 60 transitional housing units and more than 120 emergency shelter beds for families in need.

“I have witnessed firsthand the impact that homelessness can have on families and communities across New Zealand,” Dame Jacinda Ardern said during a charity event in Auckland.

“I have always believed that if we have the ability to help others, we should do so in a way that creates meaningful and lasting change. No one deserves to live without safety, dignity, or a place to call home.”

According to organisations involved in the project, the funding will be used to expand long-term housing assistance programmes, emergency accommodation services, community food initiatives, counselling support, and resources for families facing financial hardship.

Project coordinators said the initiative will focus particularly on helping families with children, single parents, and individuals experiencing housing insecurity rebuild stable and independent lives.

Supporters across New Zealand have praised Ardern for what many are calling one of the most compassionate and impactful humanitarian gestures she has made since leaving office.

Messages of support quickly spread across social media, with many people saying the donation reflected the values of empathy, kindness, and community responsibility that have long been associated with her public service career.